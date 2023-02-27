© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Amendment changes Utah’s proposed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 27, 2023 at 8:20 AM MST
Rainbow flag waving in the sky
Tim Bieler
/
Unsplash

An amendment has been proposed to change the tone of a recent bill introduced to the Utah State Legislature mirroring Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Rep. Jeff Stenquist’s bill was initially filed Thursday, designed to ban discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in Utah schools until those topics become developmentally or age appropriate. The concept of the bill mirrors Florida’s controversial bill that was written into law some time ago.

Due to the limited time left in the current legislative session, House Bill 550 didn’t have much success in advancing, however, the bill garnered a lot of interest in its short time of existence.

After discussions with Equality Utah on Friday, Stenquist submitted an amendment removing the gender identity and sexual orientation wording. Now, the bill is worded in a way that will prohibit talking about sex in grades K-3.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
