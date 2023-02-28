© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

GEISHA Medium Shrimp recalled for canning problems

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published February 28, 2023 at 8:10 AM MST
Fresh shrimp fill the screen
S Khan
/
Flickr

A New York shellfish producer is doing a voluntary recall of canned shrimp in several western states after canning problems.

The producer, Kawasho Foods USA Inc., is recalling 4-ounce metal cans of GEISHA Medium Shrimp because the product may have been under-processed, which can lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.

The cans were labeled Best By May 12, 2026, UPC 071140003909 and lot number LGC12W12E22. They were sold in various locations, including Walmart and Safeway in Utah, California, Arizona, and California. The FDA has told those who bought the product not to use it, even if it doesn’t look spoiled, and return it to where they purchased it for a full refund.

Those with questions can contact Kawasho Foods USA (212) 841-7400 or at info@geishabrand.com.

Tags
Utah News UPRRecall
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood
Related Content