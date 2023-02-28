GEISHA Medium Shrimp recalled for canning problems

A New York shellfish producer is doing a voluntary recall of canned shrimp in several western states after canning problems.

The producer, Kawasho Foods USA Inc., is recalling 4-ounce metal cans of GEISHA Medium Shrimp because the product may have been under-processed, which can lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.

The cans were labeled Best By May 12, 2026, UPC 071140003909 and lot number LGC12W12E22. They were sold in various locations, including Walmart and Safeway in Utah, California, Arizona, and California. The FDA has told those who bought the product not to use it, even if it doesn’t look spoiled, and return it to where they purchased it for a full refund.