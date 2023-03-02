Utah House Advances Secure Storage Notification and Suicide Prevention Bill

House Bill 481 now goes to Governor Spencer Cox’s desk and will strengthen youth suicide prevention efforts in Utah by ensuring families get information about limiting access to firearms when a child or teen may be experiencing a mental health crisis, according to

Utah Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action.

In the statement released by the group on Thursday, March 2, Callaway Zuccarello, a volunteer with the Utah chapter of Moms Demand Action said, “Utah families deserve to feel safe from the threat of gun violence in every corner of the state, including at our homes and schools. We look forward to continuing our partnership with lawmakers and leaders to promote similar policies and work together to fight gun violence in all its forms.”

The legislation includes a requirement that schools give parents who have been notified of a threat of suicide or a bullying incident, suicide prevention materials, and information on ways to limit the student's access to fatal means, including firearms.

According to a study of pediatric firearm injuries, nearly 90 percent of unintentional shooting injuries and deaths among children under the age of 15 occur at home.

The full release is available here.