Thursday A.M. headlines: Land and water symposium, USU statement on DEI bills

USU releases statement on diversity, equity and inclusion bills

Utah State University released a statement Monday titled “USU Strives to Create Culture of Belonging, Protect Freedom of Expression." It said that USU officials closely watch every bill being considered by the Utah Legislature that pertains to higher education, and that they work with the Utah System of Higher Education to address concerns when appropriate.

The statement said that there were new bills introduced in the most recent legislative session that could have affected university activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion. These bills included SB283 and HB451, but neither bill passed out of Senate committee.

It also added that USU takes seriously its land-grant mission to provide access to high-quality education to all Utahns, including those who historically have not benefited from post-secondary education. The statement concluded by saying that the university is committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming campus where all students, staff and faculty can thrive.

A Logan crash involving a snowplow and minivan sends five people to the hospital

Monday morning just before 10 a.m. a crash was reported at 2002 S. Highway 89-90 in Logan, said Jeff Simmons, Logan City Police Department assistant chief. The crash involved a snowplow and a minivan and sent five people to the hospital.

Simmons said the snowplow from the Utah Department of Transportation was on the highway headed southbound when the driver attempted to make a U-turn. The minivan was headed northbound and struck the snowplow as it made the U-turn.

There were five people in the minivan, Simmons said, three were juveniles and all five were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Simmons said that the snowplow driver was cited for improper lookout.

Symposium to explore land and water resources in Grand Staircase-Escalante area

The Escalante River Watershed Partnership is holding its second annual Symposium on Ways of Understanding and Protecting Land and Water Resources in the Grand Staircase-Escalante Region. The event will take place March 16-18 in a hybrid format — both in person at the Escalante Interagency Visitor Center and online.

The symposium will feature a lineup of talks, performances and presentations from researchers, agency staff, scientists, scholars and local community members. The topics of each of these will include indigenous perspectives, water resources, wildlife, vegetation, history and more.

No registration is required to join the event.

The purpose of this event is to share knowledge, promote restoration and stewardship and further collaboration across the wild and diverse landscape in the Grand Staircase-Escalante region.