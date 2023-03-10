Explosion in Cache County kills one and injures two others

One person has died and two others injured after an explosion Thursday evening destroyed a home in Newton.

The explosion happened a little after 6 p.m. at 5670 N. Utah Highway 23, according to Cache County Sheriff Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi.

The cause of the explosion is unknown, but the state fire marshal and a propane expert are investigating.

Bartschi said when the explosion happened it threw one individual completely out of the house. A second person was found inside trapped under debris, calling for help. Both were sent to a local hospital in critical condition.

Bartschi said firefighters braved going into the collapsed house to rescue another individual. Around midnight crews located the third person who was found deceased inside the home.

Bartschi said there was not much left standing of the house, noting that one wall was about all that remained upright.