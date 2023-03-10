© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Explosion in Cache County kills one and injures two others

Utah Public Radio | By Kerry Bringhurst
Published March 10, 2023 at 8:10 AM MST
Smoke is seen coming from a house at 5670 N. Utah Highway 23 in Cache County amid snow-covered fields.
Jeremy Cooley
/
The Herald Journal
Smoke is seen coming from a house at 5670 N. Utah Highway 23 in Cache County after an explosion Thursday evening.

One person has died and two others injured after an explosion Thursday evening destroyed a home in Newton.

The explosion happened a little after 6 p.m. at 5670 N. Utah Highway 23, according to Cache County Sheriff Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi.

The cause of the explosion is unknown, but the state fire marshal and a propane expert are investigating.

Bartschi said when the explosion happened it threw one individual completely out of the house. A second person was found inside trapped under debris, calling for help. Both were sent to a local hospital in critical condition.

Bartschi said firefighters braved going into the collapsed house to rescue another individual. Around midnight crews located the third person who was found deceased inside the home.

Bartschi said there was not much left standing of the house, noting that one wall was about all that remained upright.

