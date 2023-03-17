© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Friday PM headlines: 'Chronic unsafety' for Utah women and a four-day work week

Utah Public Radio | By Clayre Scott
Published March 17, 2023 at 2:44 PM MDT
Nearly half of Utah women have experienced 'chronic unsafety'

The Utah Women and Leadership Project released a new study regarding the implications of social safety for Utah women. 'Social safety' refers to reliable social connection, belonging, inclusion, recognition and protection.

The study found that more than 45% of Utah women have experienced 'chronic unsafety' at some point and 13.6% said they were currently experiencing it.

The research also showed that Utah women of color and LGBTQIA+ women were more likely to feel chronically unsafe.

Could a four-day work week come to you?

Rep. Mark Takano, D-California, has introduced a bill to reduce the 40-hour workweek. Rep. Takano said the nation is re-imagining our relationship to labor and the laws should follow suit.

The bill was originally introduced in 2022, but didn’t pass due to concerns that it would reduce employees’ and employers’ flexibility.

Supporters cite the positive benefits of a four-day workweek such as increased productivity, reduced turnover rates and great job satisfaction.

Clayre Scott
A long time lover of NPR and radio reporting, Clayre Scott joined UPR in August of 2021 as the producer of the weekly podcast UnDisciplined. She began reporting in 2022 and now enjoys telling stories through sound and getting weekly texts from her family after hearing her on the radio. Along with her work at UPR, Clayre is attending Utah State University to get her degree in Broadcast Journalism, with time on the side to study Political Science and Art History.
