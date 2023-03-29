© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Wednesday PM headlines: Rocky Mountain Power preps for winter storm, Ogden shooting hoax update

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published March 29, 2023 at 2:15 PM MDT
Sergeant Will Farr with Ogden City Police Department
Sergeant Will Farr with Ogden City Police Department

Ogden Police Department reports no injuries following active shooter hoax

Following this morning’s string of active shooter hoaxes across Utah, Ogden Police held a press conference to update the public on the situation. Police say no students, staff or first responders were injured during the response.

They added that they are working with federal and local officials to investigate the call. They say today’s response shows they are prepared in case of a real active shooter emergency.

Rocky Mountain Power prepares for outages this week

With a winter storm watch in effect for large areas of northern Utah, Rocky Mountain Power is preparing for potential weather-related outages including downed power lines. The storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall along the Wasatch Front through Friday.

Rocky Mountain Power says to treat any downed wires as live and dangerous and to keep away from downed lines and fallen trees.

Division of Wildlife Resources makes changes to Hardware Wildlife Management Area

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced camping changes to Hardware Wildlife Management Area east of Hyrum. The changes will limit camping to five areas and limit the camping season.

The four major camping areas will open the Friday of Memorial Day weekend and the fifth will open August 1 in conjunction with the start of hunting season.

Wildlife managers say the changes were made to protect fragile habitat areas during spring months when they are most vulnerable to damage.

