Modern blacksmiths are forging a new path for the old art

Lonnie Jensen

Okay, I'm just gonna work on this one end, and we'll forge weld those together.

Lonnie Jensen

I'm a professional blacksmith and we build ornamental railings and light structure. And for Jarrow knights.

Rod Hammer

It's just really, really cool. Kind of takes you back to your roots.

Lonnie Jensen

And then I'll just put a little rat tail finial on the end of it.

Lonnie Jensen

I love teaching, it's so much fun to bring people in and be able to see and expose their talents help them realize that it's not that hard.

Rod Hammer

Lonnie offered some classes and came over and, and got to see how the pros did it.

Corona Quintero

He's the best service around, he's, he's the nicest guy and I was like, I want to work for him.

Lonnie Jensen

And then how that's locked in there. That will be the scarf that we're after.

Lonnie Jensen

That's welded enough that I can go into the fire, and then I can bring it out. As long as I'm staying at welding temperature, I can bring it back and forth, and keep going with it.

Rod Hammer

Sometimes these patterns will come out and you'll go, "Well, that's not what I was aiming for. But it's really cool!"

Rod Hammer

Just a few years ago, I started digging more into it, I saw some things that look really cool.

Lonnie Jensen

How many people can do images between the elk or the flag and a poem in it? There's a small handful of people that can pull it off in the United States.

Corona Quintero

I like being unique and being being the oddball out and some other girls like that too. And they give me pointers. They accept me for me and they don't treat me any differently.

Lonnie Jensen

If we can get everything to line up a little bit.

Rod Hammer

You start with a BB steel or raw steel and you turn it into something either functional or beautiful.

Lonnie Jensen

That's just the way the steel likes to work when when you untwist it.

Lonnie Jensen

It's just amazing to be able to take an ordinary piece of steel and heat it up and change its shape is drawn a taper on the end of it and give it some character and change it whatever you want to do.