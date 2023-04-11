Some resorts may extend this year's epic ski season

Are you sick of the snow yet? This week’s higher temperatures are a reprieve from the historic levels of snowpack Utah has been receiving this winter.

One group that isn’t sick of it yet is Utah ski resorts, who have reported record-high levels of snowpack and have been able to extend the ski season because of it.

“Conditions have been just, I mean, epic. They've been beautiful and it still feels like winter. It's more like February conditions. And so people are still skiing,” said Dustin Hansen, marketing manager at Cherry Peak Ski Resort.

“We are at 423 inches year to date. Our previous record was 287, so we shattered that record for sure," Hansen added. "It’s been 100% of the mountain open all season long. Sometimes you fight it with every single run, if you have a bad year. Last year was the worst year in like 50 years for snowpack. It’s just about the conditions; the conditions are unbelievable.”

Hansen said Cherry Peak has the ability to make snow on about 80% of the mountain, but they haven’t had to use the snowmaking guns very much this season. “I haven’t fired a gun for about two months and that’s not normal.”

He said they’re considering extending their season or offering special events because of the extra snow.

“I wouldn’t hesitate to say that we’ll do another weekend or maybe even shoot to do some fun type of an event with a ski race or something in May. Which is unbelievable,” he said.

Even though they’re grateful for all the snow, Hansen said it does complicate some things.

“Now it's flirting with our summer concert series — starting next week we want this snow to start melting," Hansen said.

