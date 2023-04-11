Tuesday PM headlines: Committees choose conservation projects to be funded

Conservation projects funded by hunting permits

Each year, a small number of limited-entry and once-in-a-lifetime hunting permits are designated as conservation permits. Money raised from auctioning conservation permits goes toward projects like habitat enhancement, wildlife transplants, aerial surveys and deer survival studies.

At their annual meeting on April 4, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Watershed Restoration Initiative committees reviewed 85 conservation projects to determine funding priorities.

The projects that received the highest funding were the Utah Wildlife Migration Initiative, which tracks fish and wildlife migration patterns in the state; the Twelve-Mile Watershed Restoration Project, which will improve habitat and water quality in the Twelve-Mile Wildlife Management Area of Sanpete County; and the Mahogany Ridge Bullhog Phase II, which will remove invasive plants and seed the area near Hardware Wildlife Management Area in Cache County with native grasses and shrubs.