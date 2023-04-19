Wednesday PM headlines: Flooding state of emergency, air quality and Earth Day

Gov. Cox declares state of emergency over flooding

Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency in Utah due to flooding, flood risks and the resulting avalanches, landslides, rockslides, mudslides and other dangerous conditions.

Cox said the state of emergency will allow the state to use reserve funds to support flood mitigation and response efforts, and leave the state better prepared for the spring runoff.

The state of emergency will remain in effect for the next 30 days unless the legislature extends it.

Report says Salt Lake's air has room to improve

The American Lung Association’s 2023 State of the Air report ranked Salt Lake City the 10th worst city in the nation for ozone pollution and 19th worst for particle pollution.

The report also gave seven Utah counties from Weber to Duchesne an “F” grade in the number of days considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Earth Day is this Saturday. Here's how you can care for the planet.

This Saturday is Earth Day and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says there are easy ways you can help fish and wildlife in your area. They say to reduce plastic use and properly dispose of your garbage, report reptile, amphibian and bird sightings to help them monitor native animals, and turn off outdoor lights at night to help birds find their way while they migrate.

