Thursday AM headlines: Suspected child abuse at Hill Air Force Base, runoff in Garden City

Garden City digs ditches to divert runoff water

Several neighborhoods in Garden City are under a state of emergency as families work to redirect water coming down the mountain. Mayor Mike Leonhardt said that work crews had been digging ditches to divert the water to Bear Lake. He said that these canals prevent the water from flowing towards town.

Due to record snowfall, the thawing process came a month later than it usually happens, and is only starting now. The runoff is causing problems for homeowners.

Leonhardt said seven channels have been dug to help prevent issues from runoff. He said there was a cracked pipe in one of the city's canals that caused issues. Leonhardt encourages seasonal homeowners in the area to check on their property since city crews cannot check on every home.

Family of missing woman still holding out hope

The family of 28-year-old Libby Stimpson says they believe she fell into the Weber River on Monday. Her father, Jack Lassetter, said she was out playing with her dogs near the river and they aren’t sure exactly what happened. Lassetter said the dogs made it home, but Stimpson was nowhere to be seen.

It has been over 72 hours since Stimpson was last seen. Lassetter said while he is being realistic about her condition, he is still hanging on to the thought that he may be able to hug his daughter again. He said he hopes they find her sleeping on the banks somewhere.

The family’s community has rallied around them, taking shifts searching for Stimpson along the river.

Hill Air Force Base families briefed on suspected abuse at daycare centers

In a briefing Tuesday, families were told that 37 children may have been abused at daycare centers on Hill Air Force Base. Federal agents are investigating 12 staff members, but it isn’t clear how many staff members are suspected of abuse or failing to report abuse. Base Commander Col. Jeffrey G. Holland provided the briefing to families, along with at least one agent from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

The base’s public affairs office issued a statement Wednesday afternoon stating that this is an open and ongoing investigation. The statement said that as soon as the base was made aware of the issues, the staff involved were removed from the classroom and parents of affected children were notified. Parents of the potential victims were notified in January or February.

According to the briefing, some of the suspected abuse was captured on video. Investigators are reviewing 70 days of video going back to December.