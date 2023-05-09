Tuesday PM headlines: Wildlife conservation funding, new leadership for dance company

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources allocates $4.4 million to 42 projects

At the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Endangered Species Mitigation Fund meeting on May 3, a total of $4.4 million was allocated to wildlife conservation projects. Over the next fiscal year, roughly 42 projects will be funded, including those aiming to protect species listed under the Endangered Species Act as well as those monitoring Utah’s native species to prevent additional listings.

The Endangered Species Mitigation Fund was established in 1997 to preserve biodiversity and protect species of greatest conservation need. Endangered species in Utah include the Utah prairie dog, razorback sucker, California condor, desert tortoise and several plant species.

Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company announces new executive director

In a press release Tuesday, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company announced Thom Dancy as their new executive director.

Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company is Utah’s most established institution for contemporary dance, founded in 1964. Current Executive Director Jena C. Woodbury has served in the position for 12 years and has been associated with the company for over 25 years.

In the search for a new executive director, Dancy stood out from other candidates. With over 10 years of experience in the arts non-profit sector, Dancy has worked in a variety of roles, including communications, outreach, fundraising and leadership positions for dance companies across the U.S.

Dancy will begin the position on June 19, 2023, following Woodbury’s departure.

