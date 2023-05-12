State survey on growth asks for your input

The State of Utah is asking for your input about future growth.

Governor Spencer Cox announced the “Guiding our Growth” survey Thursday. The survey is part of a larger initiative to support Utah’s growing population. He says the survey will help policymakers know what their constituents want to make the best decisions on budget, policy and infrastructure.

The survey’s questions are based on your zip code and are built around four top priorities: housing, water, transportation and open space and recreation. Cox says that while the survey is built to inform policy in Utah’s legislature, city governments and other local officials will also use the data to inform their policy decisions.

The Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget started the Guiding our Growth program in 2021 to begin a statewide conversation about growth. This survey is the beginning of phase two of the program which is set up to invite and inspire Utahns to get involved in growth conversations with their leaders and each other.

You can find the survey here. It will be open to the public until the end of August with results expected by the end of the year.

As Utah continues to grow, many Utahns are concerned about our water. In an effort to increase Utah’s drought resiliency even in wet years, Governor Cox issued an executive order Wednesday to require water conservation at state facilities. These conservation efforts include limiting lawns on city grounds and replacing them with waterwise landscapes and improvements to water metering and irrigation systems.

Cox says while he’s thankful for the snowpack from this winter, Utah has to continue its efforts to conserve water so it can grow sustainably.