Monday AM headlines: Utes softball team wins Salt Lake City Regional, Utah ski resort fined for employee death

Smoky Utah skies continue

Smoke from large wildfires across western Canada is expected to continue impacting Utah’s air quality through Tuesday. The haze has been blanketing Utah since last week. The Wasatch Front will see the haziest skies, with air quality rings from “moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups”.

High levels of small particulates and ozone in the air may particularly impact people with heart disease, asthma and other lung conditions. Utah Division of Air Quality guidelines suggest sensitive groups should reduce strenuous outdoor activities during periods of moderate or poor air quality, and to stop outdoor activity if coughing or shortness of breath occur. For those with lung conditions, keep quick relief medication easily accessible, including inhalers and nebulizers.

Stormy weather across Utah later this week may reduce the haze and bring back clear skies.



Park City ski resort fined for employee death

Utah Occupational Safety and Health (UOSH) says Park City Mountain Resort “seriously” violated state safety standards earlier this year when a falling tree killed an employee riding a ski lift.

An early January storm brought significant amounts of snow to the Park City resort, straining trees and resort infrastructure. A UOSH report, detailed by Fox13 Investigates, stated that a tree had fallen on the ski lift the previous day, but resort employees said they were pressured to open lifts for the morning and were not properly trained to check ski runs for other dangerous trees or debris.

UOSH has proposed a penalty of $2,500 for Park City Mountain Resort in relation to the incident.



U of U softball team wins Salt Lake City Regional

The University of Utah women's softball team beat Ole Miss Sunday evening 4-1 to win the NCAA’s Salt Lake City Regional. In a program first, the Utes also secured Utah’s right to host a “super regional” by beating UCLA on Saturday. The Utes will play against San Diego State in the three-game series regional later this week.

Head coach Amy Hogue expects a home advantage will continue to help the team continue its winning streak.

The Utes (40-13) are currently ranked sixth nationally and have won nine straight games. They are two winning games away from advancing to the Women’s College World Series.