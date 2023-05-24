© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Wednesday PM headlines: Logan River flooding, Riverton Mayor announces Senate bid

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published May 24, 2023 at 3:04 PM MDT
River surrounded by fall colored trees
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
/
This is what the Logan River typically looks like when it isn't flooding.

Minor flooding in Logan from the Logan River

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Logan River, saying minor flooding is occurring near Logan. Snow melt and recent heavy rain have contributed to the river’s high water level. The river was at 5.4 feet on Wednesday morning. The N-W-S says at 5.5 feet, campgrounds and the Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon will see moderate flooding. The warning is in effect until Friday morning.

Mosquito abatement efforts start in Utah County

Utah County officials have started spraying for mosquitos in areas around Utah Lake. The Utah County Mosquito Abatement District Director Dan Miller says Utah’s heavy winter means an increased mosquito presence is very likely. Miller says residents should remove standing water from their property to prevent mosquitos from reproducing there. The District uses Ultra Low Volume spraying from trucks and airplanes to spread insecticide over treated areas. Miller says the insecticide they use is safe for use in residential and industrial areas when applied properly. You can see a map of areas being treated here.

Riverton Mayor to run against Sen. Mitt Romney in 2024

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs has announced he is running to replace Senator Mitt Romney in 2024. He announced his candidacy in a video, Tuesday saying Romney has failed to deliver on his campaign promises. Romney has not said whether he is planning to run for reelection. If he does choose to run, he could also face Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson who announced he was forming an exploratory committee for the 2024 Senate race last month.

Tags
Utah News UPRAnna Johnson
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
See stories by Anna Johnson
Related Content