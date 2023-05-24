Wednesday PM headlines: Logan River flooding, Riverton Mayor announces Senate bid

Minor flooding in Logan from the Logan River

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Logan River, saying minor flooding is occurring near Logan. Snow melt and recent heavy rain have contributed to the river’s high water level. The river was at 5.4 feet on Wednesday morning. The N-W-S says at 5.5 feet, campgrounds and the Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon will see moderate flooding. The warning is in effect until Friday morning.



Mosquito abatement efforts start in Utah County

Utah County officials have started spraying for mosquitos in areas around Utah Lake. The Utah County Mosquito Abatement District Director Dan Miller says Utah’s heavy winter means an increased mosquito presence is very likely. Miller says residents should remove standing water from their property to prevent mosquitos from reproducing there. The District uses Ultra Low Volume spraying from trucks and airplanes to spread insecticide over treated areas. Miller says the insecticide they use is safe for use in residential and industrial areas when applied properly. You can see a map of areas being treated here .



Riverton Mayor to run against Sen. Mitt Romney in 2024