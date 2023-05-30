Tuesday PM Headlines: Bear Lake water levels rise, Rep. Chris Stewart plans to resign

Bear Lake water levels are rising. Visitors will have to plan ahead this summer

Bear Lake water levels have risen almost three feet in the past month due to runoff from melting snow.

After years of drought, the record precipitation this winter has been welcome. However, rising water levels will mean smaller beaches at the Utah state park. This early in the season there is plenty of room for visitors at Bear Lake State Park, but in peak season, parking will be at a premium.

Parking on the sand will not be allowed this year, and fewer cars will be allowed into the park each day.

Rep. Chris Stewart announces plans to resign

Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart is expected to resign from Congress, citing health issues with his wife, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Stewart, who was first elected in 2012, will be the second member of the Utah Congressional delegation to resign mid-term in the past six years. Upon his official resignation, Governor Spencer Cox will announce plans for a special election to fill his seat.

The Tribune reports that several sources have confirmed Stewart’s intent to resign.

