Thursday AM headlines: 2.5 magnitude earthquake in Salt Lake County, Magna drug bust

2.5 magnitude earthquake in Salt Lake County

At least 50 people reported feeling the shake from a 2.5 magnitude earthquake that hit part of Salt Lake County on Wednesday. The epicenter of the earthquake was two miles east northeast of Magna and it was recorded as having a depth of 10.6 kilometers. This was reported by the University of Utah Seismograph Stations and the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 11:50 a.m. The epicenter was four miles away from West Valley City and under 10 miles away from Salt Lake City. Katerine Whidden, a research scientist with the University of Utah Seismograph Stations said that Wednesday's earthquake was an aftershock of the 5.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Magna in 2020.



Magna drug bust recovers large amounts of fentanyl

This month in a Magna drug bust, authorities seized significant amounts of illicit drugs, including fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah. On Wednesday two foreign nationals living in Magna were charged with possession and distribution of narcotics as a result of the drug bust.

According to court documents, the two individuals charged are Lenin Rafael Rodriguez-Villafranca, 23, of Magna, and Onesy Basilo Avilez-Flores, 22, of Magna. In May of 2023, the FBI Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force started an investigation into Rodriguez-Villafranca and other members of a drug trafficking organization.

Reports say that while officials executed a search warrant for Villafranca’s residence on June 6, agents found Avilez-Flores with narcotics that were consistent with blue fentanyl pills. The agents found around 6,288 grams of fentanyl, around 2,737 grams of heroin and around 1,096 grams of cocaine.



Coffee shop in West Jordan helping dogs to get adopted

A coffee shop in West Jordan is doing its part to help dogs in need of a forever home as shelters are reaching their capacity. Rachelle Coburn recently opened the shop Pup Cups Coffee, spotlighting dogs in need of forever homes.

Coburn said they hold RoundUp fundraising campaigns to help support animal rescues, donate a portion of their profits to the same rescues and host adoption events. The host adoption events are held by local rescues on the back patio of the shop.