Thursday PM headlines: Wildfire risk tool, fireworks on sale, Utah Avalanche Center report

Utah Wildfire Risk Explorer tool promotes wildfire risk awareness

Using a free interactive map created by the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands, Utahns can explore the risk of wildfire in their area. The tool, called the Utah Wildfire Risk Explorer, allows people to enter an address or zoom in on the map to get an assessment of wildfire risk for a specific location.

Despite the heavy precipitation this past winter, wildfire risk in much of the state is already high or “very high.” The goal of the Risk Explorer tool is to educate and empower homeowners, communities, and local fire departments to identify and understand their wildfire risk.

Visit wildfirerisk.utah.gov for more information.

Be aware of local fireworks restrictions this summer

Fireworks go on sale legally in Utah this Saturday.

Explosives like fireworks and firecrackers are a traditional part of summer holiday celebrations for many people, but it is important to know the rules around explosive use in your neighborhood. Fireworks can be especially dangerous in the summer when vegetation begins to dry out and wildfire risk is higher.

This summer, fireworks are allowed from July 2nd through July 5th and from July 22nd to 25th. Find out more about local fireworks restrictions in Utah at firemarshal.utah.gov/fireworks.

Utah Avalanche Center report details record-breaking winter

The Utah Avalanche Center just released its annual report, including noteworthy statistics about the past winter in Utah. According to the report, Utah had record-breaking snowpack this season, over 200% of the median.

There were 1188 avalanches reported – almost five times more than the last winter. Three hundred and ninety-five of these were triggered by humans. After zero avalanche fatalities last winter, this season recorded three. One person killed was while apparently clearing snow off a roof – only the second recorded roof avalanche fatality in Utah.

To read the full report, visit utahavalanchecenter.org.

