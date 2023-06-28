Wednesday AM headlines: Democratic nominating convention, free Sundance screenings

Democratic Party holds special nominating convention

The Utah Democratic Party will hold a special nominating convention Wednesday, June 28, where a candidate will be chosen for the special election to fill the District 2 congressional seat.

The position needs filling after Rep. Chris Stewart announced his resignation in early June, citing the need to support his wife as she suffers from medical issues.

Three candidates have been declared: State Senate Minority Whip Kathleen Riebe (D-Cottonwood Heights); Archie A. Williams III, a former congressional candidate; and Guy D. Warner, a technology executive.

The convention will be held virtually at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Each candidate will get five minutes to speak, then about 600 delegates will have two hours to vote in a virtual, ranked-choice election.

The primary election will be on Sept. 5, and then the general election will be on Nov. 21.

Sundance Institute announces free screenings in Utah

Utahns will have the chance to see free Sundance Festival screenings this summer. The nonprofit Sundance Institute announced nine free movie screenings from July 26–29 as part of their Local Lens program geared towards Utahns.

The screenings, which will be both indoor and outdoor, include films like “The Pod Generation” and “The Deepest Breath.” A few of the screenings will also feature film introductions and Q&As with talent who worked on the films.

There will be screenings in the Salt Lake Area, Park City and Oakley. Tickets can be reserved starting today on their website .

Salt Lake City replaces fireworks with drone shows

Salt Lake City is replacing traditional fireworks this year with the city’s first-ever drone shows for their Fourth of July and Pioneer Day celebrations.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced the switch, saying it’s part of an effort to combat the city’s high fire danger, as well as alleviate local air quality concerns.

The drone shows will happen Saturday, July 1 at Jordan Park and Monday, July 24 at Liberty Park. Both will start at 10 p.m. and last 10–15 minutes, with displays of lights, choreographed formations and aerial acrobatics.

The events are open to all ages and free admission. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.