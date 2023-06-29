© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR is temporarily off the air in Moab. Listen anytime, anywhere here at upr.org or on the UPR app.
Utah News

Fireworks restrictions are now in effect in Cache Valley

The Herald Journal
Published June 29, 2023 at 8:34 AM MDT
A map shows North Logan, Logan, River Heights, Providence and Millville, with red areas showing where fireworks are restricted.
Logan City Fire Department

The Logan City Fire Department says fireworks restrictions are now in effect.

Fireworks may be lit in non-restricted areas between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. from July 2-5 and July 22-25, according to a social media post by the fire department. Hours to light fireworks will be extended to midnight only on two days — July 4 and July 24.

The fire department has made available a map detailing the restricted areas.

Read the rest of the story at hjnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News FireworksCache ValleyHerald Journal NewsUPR
Related Content