Fireworks restrictions are now in effect in Cache Valley

The Logan City Fire Department says fireworks restrictions are now in effect.

Fireworks may be lit in non-restricted areas between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. from July 2-5 and July 22-25, according to a social media post by the fire department. Hours to light fireworks will be extended to midnight only on two days — July 4 and July 24.

The fire department has made available a map detailing the restricted areas.

