© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR is back on the air at 88.7 in Moab.
Utah News

Monday PM headlines: When will Utah's record heat ease up?

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published July 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM MDT
A map of Utah showing areas of Excessive Heat on the western edge of the state and a Heat Advisory to parts of western and south-eastern Utah.
National Weather Service
The majority of the state is under a heat warning for Monday.

Record-breaking heat expected to die down Tuesday

The National Weather Service is warning Utahns to stay hydrated and keep cool as dangerous heat conditions continue this week. The NWS says high temperatures across the state will average 5-10 degrees above normal for mid-July. Eastern Utah, much of which is under an excessive heat warning, will see the hottest temperatures of the year.

The NWS says they expect closer-to-normal temperatures on Tuesday as a cold front moves in.

Gov. Cox wants Americans to "disagree better"

Gov. Spencer Cox was elected chair of the National Governor’s Association on Friday at the NGA’s annual meeting. At the meeting, he announced his Chair’s Initiative called “Disagree Better: Healthy Conflict for Better Policy.”

The initiative, Cox said, is meant to bridge partisan divides and find a way to work through problems in a more positive and optimistic way. Cox said disagreeing better doesn’t just mean being nicer to each other, it means working together to solve problems using healthy conflict strategies.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to offer hunting courses

Hunting season is right around the corner and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is helping people get ready for big game hunts with hunter education classes and its Trial Hunting Program. To hunt in Utah, you must complete one of these programs.

Traditional hunter education courses are offered in-person and online with an in-person field day while the Trial Hunting Program gives new hunters a chance to gain experience by shadowing an experienced hunter.

For more information on these courses, click here.

Tags
Utah News UPRAnna Johnson
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
See stories by Anna Johnson
Related Content