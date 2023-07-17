Monday PM headlines: When will Utah's record heat ease up?

Record-breaking heat expected to die down Tuesday

The National Weather Service is warning Utahns to stay hydrated and keep cool as dangerous heat conditions continue this week. The NWS says high temperatures across the state will average 5-10 degrees above normal for mid-July. Eastern Utah, much of which is under an excessive heat warning, will see the hottest temperatures of the year.

The NWS says they expect closer-to-normal temperatures on Tuesday as a cold front moves in.

Gov. Cox wants Americans to "disagree better"

Gov. Spencer Cox was elected chair of the National Governor’s Association on Friday at the NGA’s annual meeting. At the meeting, he announced his Chair’s Initiative called “Disagree Better: Healthy Conflict for Better Policy.”

The initiative, Cox said, is meant to bridge partisan divides and find a way to work through problems in a more positive and optimistic way. Cox said disagreeing better doesn’t just mean being nicer to each other, it means working together to solve problems using healthy conflict strategies.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to offer hunting courses

Hunting season is right around the corner and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is helping people get ready for big game hunts with hunter education classes and its Trial Hunting Program. To hunt in Utah, you must complete one of these programs.

Traditional hunter education courses are offered in-person and online with an in-person field day while the Trial Hunting Program gives new hunters a chance to gain experience by shadowing an experienced hunter.

For more information on these courses, click here.

