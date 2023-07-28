© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Friday AM headlines: Cache Valley Planned Parenthood reopening, Human remains found at Bear Lake

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published July 28, 2023 at 10:41 AM MDT
Human remains found at Bear Lake
On Thursday at 11:42 a.m., the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from visitors reporting they had recovered what they believed were human remains while digging in the sand. The remains were found as visitors were digging in the sand.

Anthropologists confirmed the bones to be human bones. Officials in Bear Lake County said they have no cold cases that could be linked to them.

The sheriff’s office is coordinating with the Idaho State University Anthropology Department to examine the site for any other unrecovered human remains.

Midvale hospital no longer taking new patients
Due to deficiencies identified by the Department of Health and Human Services, Highland Ridge Hospital in Midvale is no longer allowed to accept new patients.

The hospital is a for-profit psychiatric facility. This decision is just the latest in a series of cases involving the facility. Over the past two years, there have been frequent cases of patients being sexually assaulted which have been infrequently reported by staff to the police.

The license for Highland Ridge was revoked because of a case involving a patient who was reportedly not given proper medication or instructions upon discharge.

The facility will not be able to accept new patients until they come up with an acceptable “Plan of Correction” approved by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Cache Valley's Planned Parenthood opened ahead of schedule
Cache Valley’s Planned Parenthood reopened on July 27, ahead of their original planned date of Aug. 1. The temporary closure of the center occurred due to a lack of staff after the center’s clinician resigned and a new one was being trained.

With the reopening, there is a new clinician, manager and an extra clinic assistant. Kathryn Boyd, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Utah said the Logan Health Center will offer all the same services as before.

