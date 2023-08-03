Wednesday PM headlines: Flash flooding today, century-old building destroyed in fire

Flash flooding expected in Utah today

Flood warnings are in place in several areas of Utah due to monsoon moisture bringing heavy rain across the state.

Flash flooding is expected in Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, San Rafael Swell, Grand Staircase and Glen Canyon, and is probable in Arches and Canyonlands. The National Weather Service has also issued flood warnings for most of southwestern, south-central and central Utah that run through this evening. Flooding is especially possible in dry washes, slot canyons and streams.

The chance for storms is expected to build as the day goes on, with the greatest chance this afternoon and evening. There’s also a marginal risk of strong winds, small hail and lightning, with a greater chance in central Utah.

Flash flooding has already affected the town of Alta, and the Utah Department of Transportation is warning travelers to drive with caution through upper Cottonwood Canyon as water and debris flow onto the road.

Century-old building destroyed in “challenging” fire

A century-old spillway control house in Weber Canyon was destroyed Tuesday night in a fire. Lightning struck a power pole, setting it on fire, and when the power pole broke, it rained flaming debris on the house and grass.

The Mountain Fire Protection District said fighting the fire was extremely challenging. They were initially unable to approach the building due to the danger of potential electrocution until Rocky Mountain Power was able to turn off power in the area. There were also no fire hydrants in the area, forcing firefighters to “draft” water from the nearby river onto the building.

There were no injuries involved and the fire was put out after about six hours. The building was completely destroyed, but Rocky Mountain Power representatives told fire crews that the entire facility was already due to be replaced within a few months.

New automated alert system for Cache County property owners

Property owners in Cache County can now be quickly informed about any documents recorded against their property through a new automated alert system called Cache County Property Watch.

According to the Cache County Recorder’s Office, who made the free new service, those who sign up will get an email notification as soon as the Recorder’s Office has processed the document and verified it affects the property.