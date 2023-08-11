Utah State University hosts press conference for new athletic director

Utah State University held a press conference for the newly-announced Athletic Director Diana Sabau.

During the conference, Elizabeth Cantwell, newly-appointed president of USU, expressed her feelings about the skills and experience Diana Sabau possesses and how proud the Aggie athletic community is to have attracted a candidate like Sabau.

In return, Sabau expressed her gratitude for her appointment to the position and what goals will be present during her time at USU.

“I value teamwork above all because I know together we can achieve more. I believe that fostering trust and teamwork ensures success. And this will help us lead Utah State Athletics to the next level," Sabau said. "Our student-athletes will always be at the forefront of my decision-making because we are here for them. And they are here to make our community proud. And together, we will graduate our student-athletes, and provide them the opportunities so that they will be successful in the career paths that they choose."

Sabau has no previous ties with USU, but emphasized how that will make the transition process even more important. Upon arrival, Sabau noticed the traditions on campus along with the newness they offer. She spoke on how the school's pride and people are unparalleled.

“And there is a sense of affinity and loyalty to Aggie athletics, and the Aggie nation is deep, and I cannot wait to have the opportunity to sit and learn and to meet more of you. I'm going to lean in and listen and learn and really develop your trust so that we can work together to take Aggie athletics to a new place in the Mountain West. So thanks, everybody. Take care. Go Aggies,” Sabau said.