Monday PM headlines: Thompson Ridge fire updates

Firefighters to hold community meeting on Thompson Ridge fire

Firefighters working to contain the Thompson Ridge fire, near Beaver, are holding a community meeting Monday at Junction Fire House to inform community members on the status of the fire and their efforts to contain it.

As of Monday morning, officials from Utah Fire info say the fire is 9% contained and has burned over 7,000 acres. No structures are threatened and they have issued no evacuation orders.

You can find more information about the fire and details about the meeting here.

New temple opens in Saratoga Springs

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated its 14th operating temple in the state of Utah on Sunday. The Saratoga Springs temple is the first of 15 temples expected to be dedicated or rededicated in Utah in the next five years. Once all are completed, the church will have 28 operating temples in the state.

Utah officials respond to federal lawsuit dismissal

On Friday, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from the state of Utah challenging President Biden’s expansion of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

The judge, U.S. District Court Judge David Nuffer, said Biden had the authority to expand the monument and his actions are not reviewable by the court.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes says he plans to appeal the decision. Gov. Spencer Cox responded to the dismissal saying the case will ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

