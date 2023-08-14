© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Monday PM headlines: Thompson Ridge fire updates

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published August 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM MDT
A map showing the extent of the Thompson Ridge Fire near Beaver, Utah. Fire area is shown in red.
Utah Fire Info
As of Monday morning, the fire was 9% contained.

Firefighters to hold community meeting on Thompson Ridge fire

Firefighters working to contain the Thompson Ridge fire, near Beaver, are holding a community meeting Monday at Junction Fire House to inform community members on the status of the fire and their efforts to contain it.

As of Monday morning, officials from Utah Fire info say the fire is 9% contained and has burned over 7,000 acres. No structures are threatened and they have issued no evacuation orders.

You can find more information about the fire and details about the meeting here.

New temple opens in Saratoga Springs

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated its 14th operating temple in the state of Utah on Sunday. The Saratoga Springs temple is the first of 15 temples expected to be dedicated or rededicated in Utah in the next five years. Once all are completed, the church will have 28 operating temples in the state.

Utah officials respond to federal lawsuit dismissal

On Friday, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from the state of Utah challenging President Biden’s expansion of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

The judge, U.S. District Court Judge David Nuffer, said Biden had the authority to expand the monument and his actions are not reviewable by the court.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes says he plans to appeal the decision. Gov. Spencer Cox responded to the dismissal saying the case will ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tags
Utah News UPRAnna Johnson
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
See stories by Anna Johnson
Related Content