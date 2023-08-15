The EPA says they will respond to a 2017 petition by the Food and Water Watch

The Food and Water Watch submitted a 2017 petition urging the EPA to strengthen its factory farm water pollution regulations under the Clean Water Act.

The EPA said they will respond to the petition in response to a lawsuit challenging their delay after holding it off for about 6 years.

According to a press release by the Food and Water watch, if the EPA adopts the petition, it will push them to implement tighter water pollution standards for factory farms across the country. Tarah Heinzen, legal director of Food and Water Watch, said those standards are completely unregulated.

“It's hard to know why EPA sat on our petition for so long," Heinzen said. "What we do know from Freedom of Information Act requests is that EPA was actually poised to deny the petition at the end of the Trump administration, and then the Biden administration rapidly reversed course.”

The press release states that agriculture is the leading polluter of rivers and lakes. Heinzen said that the EPA doesn’t know where some of the factory farms are located or how much waste they are producing because they are so unregulated.

The factories that don’t have any permits often don’t have any regulations in place for the disposal of waste, so they will typically overspread it onto croplands as fertilize causing the excess waste to run into the groundwater.

“Factory farm waste is very dangerous to public health and to ecosystems. It's not just manure; factory farms use feed additives, including heavy metals and pharmaceuticals, most of which ends up in the waste stream," Heinzen said.

Heinzen said they don’t know exactly how much of this waste is getting into drinking water partly because the industry is unregulated.

If the petition is passed, the permits will require the factory farms to make nutrient management plans so they will not over-apply waste onto crops. They will also require annual reporting and transparency, require them to have enough storage to store waste in lagoons that will not overflow and will close the loopholes these factories have been able to go through before.

“We think that the asks in our petition are very common sense, they are not going to be too burdensome for the industry," Heizen said.

