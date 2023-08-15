Tuesday AM headlines: Utah man selling fake COVID cure in custody after three years

Utah man selling fake COVID cure in custody after three years on the run

A Utah man has been taken into custody after reportedly being on the run for three years facing federal charges of selling a fake cure for COVID-19.

Gordon Hunter Pedersen, 63, of Utah County, had been selling silver products as a cure for various diseases, including COVID-19, under the guise of medical licensing.

He was indicted in federal court in July 2020 for introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with the intent to defraud or mislead buyers, as well as mail and wire fraud.

However, Pedersen failed to appear in court and has reportedly been on the run since. While on the run, he filed several letters of correspondence to the court as well as a motion to dismiss the case. In one letter, he said he does not “consent” to U.S. laws, which he called a “foreign” jurisdiction.

According to the U.S. attorney for Utah, he was spotted by federal agents on July 5 and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

Several upgrades underway at Solitude Mountain Resort

Solitude Mountain Resort has several projects underway this summer, according to a new press release. The resort, located in Big Cottonwood Canyon, is adding new downhill mountain bike trails and three new avalanche control systems. The Eagle Express is also being replaced with an upgraded six-person chairlift.