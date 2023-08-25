Thursday PM Headlines: Utah Pride Center suffers setbacks, and pilot dies in a small plane crash

Utah Pride Center suffers setbacks

The Utah Pride Center, a Salt Lake City-based non-profit serving the LGBTQ+ community, has suspended programming and laid off staff after continued financial instability. In an emailed statement to their supporters on Wednesday, the center’s leadership acknowledged that the future of the organization is uncertain. "The center might close, revive, or reset," the email states. Leadership cites crises in staffing and “precarious leadership” over the years as factors contributing to the current situation. Community members can connect with the Utah Pride Center on Instagram and subscribe to the organization’s newsletter to stay informed.



Pilot dies in a small plane crash

A racing pilot was killed in a small plane crash yesterday (Wednesday) near South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan. Creighton King, an aircraft builder and pilot for over 30 years, was test-flying his aircraft in preparation for an upcoming national race. Witnesses describe the plane taking off, banking suddenly, and then falling. The plane crashed through a fence and came to rest across the street. Bystanders attempted lifesaving measures on the scene but were unsuccessful. This accident is the third crash to occur in the area this year, although the first to be fatal.