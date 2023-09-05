Tuesday AM headlines: First snowfall of the season, missing man found in Daggett County

Snow falls in Utah's mountains

Parts of Utah received their first snowfall of the season on Monday. Solitude Mountain Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon saw its first snowfall on Labor Day at approximately 8:30 a.m. The snow was seen at roughly 10,035 feet. Currently the resort’s target opening date for the winter season is November 17.

Snowbird also reported having snow at Hidden Peak. There was also snowfall documented in the high Uintas, specifically at Bald Mountain Pass. Each of these areas received only a light layer of snow.



Missing man in Daggett County found

A man who was reported this weekend near Spirit Lake in Daggett County has been found. Officials reported that the man went up on Friday to tear down his summer camp and his family notified law enforcement when he didn’t return on Sunday.

Search and rescue crews worked through rain snow and mud searching to find him until dark on Sunday. Crews found his camp as well as his jacket, cell phone, and horses just not the man himself.

The search was started up again on Monday morning with a group of 125 volunteers. Around mid-afternoon a Department of Public Safety helicopter spotted the man alive four miles away from his camp. The helicopter rescued the man and flew him to a hospital in Vernal to be treated for hypothermia.