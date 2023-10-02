Monday AM headlines: 20 LDS temples announced, teenager injured in 'citizen's arrest'

Several families displaced after Centerville apartment fire

Several families have been displaced after a fire broke out in a Centerville apartment complex early Sunday morning.

The fire reportedly started quickly and spread across the whole building. Thankfully, no one was injured, but 25 people living in eight units are now without a home. The American Red Cross’s disaster action team plans to help those families over the next few weeks.

According to Red Cross regional disaster officer Matt Stevens, house fires typically start to pick up this time of year. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Utah man arrested for injuring teenage boy in 'citizen's arrest'

A Utah man was arrested Saturday night for allegedly injuring a teenage boy during what he called a "citizen’s arrest."

Michael Gary Larson, 57, saw a 16-year-old boy pick up a broken construction street sign to take home. The boy said he put the sign back where he found it when Larson yelled at him not to steal it, but Larson followed him. Larson allegedly pushed the boy twice and held him on the ground in a chokehold. The teen called 911, but Larson took his phone and threw it.

Police say the boy received medical attention for his injuries, which included visible red markings and scratches on his neck and face. Larson reportedly told police he was making a citizen's arrest because he wasn’t going to let someone steal on his street. The police noted Larson didn’t own or live on the property that was stolen from.

Larson was booked facing a felony charge of aggravated child abuse and a misdemeanor of damaging or interrupting a communication device.

LDS President Nelson announces 20 new temples, second-most at one time

Twenty new temples were announced at the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This is the second-greatest number of temples announced at one time in the history of the church, behind only the April 1998 conference where 32 temples were announced, though church public affairs says there were no specific locations announced then.

President Russell M. Nelson announced the new temples in a pre-recorded video, as he had suffered a back injury from a fall shortly after his 99th birthday.

New temple locations span all over the globe, including Japan, Brazil, Nigeria and the Philippines. There are also six new temples in the U.S., though no new temples were announced in Utah.

With the new additions, there are 355 temples announced, under construction or dedicated around the world, with 177 currently operating.

The full list of temples is as follows: