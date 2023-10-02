Monday PM headlines: Murray medical center no. 1 for heart attack survival

Murray facility named number 1 for heart attack survival

Your chance of surviving a heart attack is better if you live in Murray according to new federal data.

The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah has the highest 30-day survival rate in the nation for heart attack patients. The center ranked no. 1, along with the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Minnesota and NYU Langone Hospitals in New York City.

National parks to remain open if federal government shuts down

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced Friday a contingency plan to keep Utah’s national parks open, and to continue a federal nutrition program for women, infants and children in the event of a government shutdown.

While federal leaders have announced plans to keep the government running through November, Cox says Utah is prepared to step up to reduce the impact of a shutdown on Utah families if one does occur.

Learn about Bear Lake's fish and water with Utah Department of Natural Resources

Officials from Utah and Idaho’s wildlife agencies will share updates on the Bear Lake fishery as well as plans for 2024 at a public meeting Oct. 17. Biologists from both states will share population trend data and ongoing water management work related to the fish in Bear Lake. You can find more information about the meeting here.

