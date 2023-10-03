AARP Idaho wants to help you avoid scams

Fraud prevention experts are getting the word out in Idaho on how to avoid scams.

Events across the state in October aim to help people identify and protect themselves from thieves.

Cathy McDougall, director of outreach for AARP Idaho, said if you suspect someone of a con, it is best not to engage with them.

"It's better to be rude and hang up than be robbed from them," McDougall recommended. "Don't respond to suspicious emails from people that you did not initiate contact."

AARP Idaho is hosting an event alongside the Idaho Department of Finance and Idaho Commission on Aging. The first is in Twin Falls on Tuesday. Fraud prevention events will be in Idaho Falls on Wednesday, Coeur d'Alene on Friday and Garden City on Oct. 30.

McDougall noted cons have been around for a long time because they work. She pointed out one scam prevalent in Idaho is the romance scam. McDougall advised people not to send their money to suspicious places or people.

"That's always a red flag," McDougall cautioned. "If you're thinking you're in a relationship with someone and they're asking for you to invest in a cryptocurrency website."

McDougall added if someone is scammed, it is important to report it as quickly as possible.

"There's a very small window of time that law enforcement can actually take steps to try to recover your money," McDougall stressed. "Because after usually around 48 hours, they're just going to be gone."