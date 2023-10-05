Thursday PM headlines: Avian botulism kills birds in northern Utah, ski season approaches

Avian botulism kills birds in northern Utah

A suspected avian botulism outbreak has killed thousands of wild birds in northern Utah.

Sick birds were first discovered in the Willard Spur and Harold Crane waterfowl management areas last month.

The birds tested negative for avian influenza, leading biologists to suspect avian botulism, an often fatal disease resulting from ingestion of a toxin produced by bacteria. The toxin is produced in conditions comprised of low oxygen levels and warm water temperatures, such as in stagnant pools along a shoreline. Species of waterfowl, gulls and shorebirds are most affected by avian botulism.

While the risk of transmission to humans is low, the DWR advises the public to avoid sick birds and cautions hunters not to harvest or consume birds that appear sick or weak.

Ski season approaches

With the season’s first snow already falling in parts of the state, people may be looking to mark their calendars for the start of ski season. Snowbird and Solitude resorts both celebrated their first snowfalls of the season last month, and snow has begun to accumulate at high elevations.

Most Utah ski resorts have set their opening dates for November and December, although some are yet to be announced. The first resort to open will likely be Brian Head Resort, which has the highest base elevation in Utah at 9,600 feet and is anticipated to open Nov. 10.

For opening dates, snow report information, and more, visit skiutah.com

