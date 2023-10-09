Cache Valley community gathers along the Logan River to see science in action

The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation partnered with USU Water Quality Extension and the Stokes Nature Center to host the Cache Valley Summit Meetup at the Logan River over the weekend.

At the event, outdoor professionals, students and volunteers gathered for a streamside science activity led by USU Water Quality Extension Assistant Professor Hope Braithwaite.

“So we are in the Logan River watershed. Does anyone know what a watershed is?” Braithwaite asked.

Precipitation in the canyon drains into the Logan River, which flows into the Bear River, which flows into the Great Salt Lake.

"So it's kind of interesting, … what we do here will impact the quality of the water, … that actually enters into the Great Salt Lake," Braithwaite said.

To demonstrate how scientists assess water quality, Braithwaite supplied a datasheet, a thermometer and several testing kits. Participants collected water from the river and used the tools to measure and record nitrate levels, dissolved oxygen levels, pH, temperature and turbidity.

Based on the collected measurements, the water was deemed healthy for aquatic organisms.

“So Becca and I, earlier this morning, went and collected some of the cool animals that live in the Logan River,” Braithwaite said.

On a nearby picnic table sat plastic tubs full of river water, along with magnifying glasses, petri dishes and laminated identification keys. Volunteers helped participants identify stonefly larvae, water mites and other aquatic invertebrates found in the Logan River.

India Nielsen Barfuss, deputy director of operations with the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation, said this was the first Saturday event of the Summit Meetup Series.

“Everyone in the outdoor industry says, I’m sick of Zoom calls, … next time, let's meet up on the trail,” Barfuss said.

Barfuss said future events will be held all over the state.