Monday PM headlines: Jurassic-era fossils found near Lake Powell

Rare fossils found in Southern Utah

A field crew found extremely rare Jurassic-era fossils along a stretch of Lake Powell.

The National Parks Service said Friday that the fossils are the first bonebed found in the Navajo Sandstone in Utah and are one of the more important fossil vertebrate discoveries in the country this year. The site includes bone and teeth fossils.

The National Parks Service said once they have been prepared and studied, the fossils will become part of the Glen Canyon NRA museum collection in Price.

Governor's Office releases its report of rural Utah's economic growth

On Thursday, the Governor's Office released its Rural Affairs Quarterly Report.

The report focuses on development in rural areas in Utah, including over $8 million of grants for conservation efforts and $6 million for rural communities. It also highlights the office’s efforts to hire state employees and appoint board members from rural Utah with state jobs in rural Utah increasing by 590 between March 2021 and July 2023.

Utah homeless advocacy groups receive millions from Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health has contributed $3.5 dollars to homeless and housing advocacy groups in Nevada, Colorado, Montana and Utah. Intermountain says a lack of adequate housing can be connected to poorer health and they’re making it a priority to help unhoused communities and families.

They contributed to several Utah organizations including the Road Home in Salt Lake City, United Way of Northern Utah and Youth Futures, an organization in Cedar City which provides housing for youth and at-risk single mothers.

