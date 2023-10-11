© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Great Basin Wildlife Rescue releases seven rehabilitated Swainson’s hawks

Utah Public Radio | By Erin Lewis
Published October 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM MDT
Volunteers release Swainson's Hawks from a deck with tree covered mountains in the background
1 of 4  — IMG_9047.jpeg
Volunteers release Swainson's Hawks from a deck in Sundance, Utah
Swainson's Hawk flies away, viewed from below
2 of 4  — IMG_9032.jpeg
Erin Lewis / UPR
Woman stands on deck having just released bird, Red-tailed Hawk is flying away, tree covered mountains remain in the background
3 of 4  — IMG_9084.jpeg
Another volunteer releases Great Basin Wildlife Rescue's rehabilitated Red-tailed Hawk.
Erin Lewis / UPR
Man stands in the bottom right corner, having just released a Long-eared Owl, the owl flies away, tree covered mountains in the background
4 of 4  — IMG_9029.jpeg
Paul Stewart releases Great Basin Wildlife Rescue's Long-eared Owl from his deck in Sundance, Utah.
Erin Lewis / UPR

Great Basin Wildlife Rescue, based in Utah County, works diligently throughout the year to rescue, rehabilitate and release wildlife, focusing particularly on local birds of prey.

Allison Leavitt is a volunteer who has spent nearly eight years working with the organization. Leavitt explained Great Basin Wildlife Rescue’s core mission and the role volunteers play in carrying that out.

"[Our] core mission is the rehab and release of our local Utah wildlife back out into the wild. Volunteers are the backbone of Great Basin. So we help with every aspect of not only bringing animals in, but helping them through their rehab, and then seeing them released back out into the wild.”

The group releases wildlife once rehabilitation is complete, in areas and times of year that allow for the most success of that animal. September and October are ideal months to release rehabilitated Swainson’s hawks, as the species is beginning its migration south for winter.

“This is a type of species that migrates, so they do not stay here in Utah all year long, because one of their foods that they eat is grasshoppers. And as these winter months come around, we see less and less of those so they follow the food,” Leavitt said.

Swainson’s hawks migrate all the way to Argentina, where they spend the winter months before beginning their migration back in the spring.

I joined Great Basin Wildlife Rescue at the end of September as they released seven Swainson’s Hawks at Paul Stewart’s house in Sundance, the perfect mountainous location to send these birds of prey off on their long journey south. These young birds were picked up in March or April of this year, due to abandonment that can occur for a variety of reasons, and are now ready for their migration’s south.

Volunteer’s also released a red-tailed hawk and long-eared owl, and while both species don’t generally migrate, they were ready for release and spend significant time in mountainous regions.

Visit greatbasinwildlife.net to learn more about Great Basin Wildlife Rescue’s wildlife rehabilitation program.

Erin Lewis
Erin Lewis is a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a PhD Candidate in the biology department at Utah State University. She is passionate about fostering curiosity and communicating science to the public. At USU she studies how anthropogenic disturbances are impacting wildlife, particularly the effects of tourism-induced dietary shifts in endangered Bahamian Rock Iguana populations. In her free time she enjoys reading, painting and getting outside with her dog, Hazel.
