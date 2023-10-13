© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Friday PM headlines: USU to offer summit on rural opioid crisis

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published October 13, 2023 at 3:36 PM MDT
A room with several round tables where people are watching a man give a presentation. The man in standing in the center of the room in front of a large projection screen. There is a photo with the phrase "Happy Valley" being projected onto the screen.
Dennis Hinkamp
/
USU Extension
USU held a similar conference in 2018.

Rural Opioid and Stimulant Wellness Summit to discuss ways to address addiction

One in 10 people will develop a substance use disorder in their lifetime, according to the National Institutes of Health. That’s part of why Utah State University Extension in Price will be holding a Rural Opioid and Stimulant Wellness Summit on Oct. 24-26.

The summit will focus on ways community members and professionals can plan and act against the opioid overdose and stimulant crises.

Fire managers burn 1,400 acres in Fishlake National Forest

You may have noticed a fire on Monroe Mountain if you were in the Fishlake National Forest this week. That fire was part of a prescribed treatment plan meant to improve forest health and wildlife habitat.

Firefighters and fire managers burned 1,400 acres of aspen and mixed conifer to help rejuvenate fire-dependent aspen ecosystems in the area and prevent catastrophic wildfires.

Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates.
