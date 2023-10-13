Friday PM headlines: USU to offer summit on rural opioid crisis

Rural Opioid and Stimulant Wellness Summit to discuss ways to address addiction

One in 10 people will develop a substance use disorder in their lifetime, according to the National Institutes of Health. That’s part of why Utah State University Extension in Price will be holding a Rural Opioid and Stimulant Wellness Summit on Oct. 24-26.

The summit will focus on ways community members and professionals can plan and act against the opioid overdose and stimulant crises.

Fire managers burn 1,400 acres in Fishlake National Forest

You may have noticed a fire on Monroe Mountain if you were in the Fishlake National Forest this week. That fire was part of a prescribed treatment plan meant to improve forest health and wildlife habitat.

Firefighters and fire managers burned 1,400 acres of aspen and mixed conifer to help rejuvenate fire-dependent aspen ecosystems in the area and prevent catastrophic wildfires.