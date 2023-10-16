Monday PM headlines: Utah proposes new social media rules

Utah announces new rules for minors' social media use.

The Utah Division of Consumer Protection released Monday its proposed rules for children’s access to social media, as part of the Utah Social Media Regulation Act.

The rules would require social media companies to verify users’ ages, give parents and guardians full access to minors’ accounts, block minors’ accounts from search results, and install a default curfew setting that blocks overnight access to minors’ accounts. In addition, social media companies would be restricted from collecting data from minors and would not be able to target minor’s accounts with advertising, addictive designs or features.

The rules are open for public comment through Feb. 5, 2024.

Prized hunting permits open this week

Applications for 2024 sportsman permits open Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says these are among Utah’s most prized hunting permits. Hunters can apply for as many species as they like, but the DWR says only one sportsman permit each is offered for bison, black bear, bull elk and moose, and mountain goats, among several other species. DWR officials say drawing a sportsman permit gives you the opportunity to hunt almost anywhere in Utah that is open for that species.