Governor Cox's new campaign for community service

In his monthly news conference, Governor Spencer Cox spoke on his new campaign to promote service in the state including an executive order requiring businesses seeking economic development incentives from the state to require community service hours.

“If you're a business, and you want an incentive from the state, you need to provide at least 20 service hours for each newly created high-paying job per year for the duration of the incentive. This is really good for business, it's good for your employees, it's good for your communities, it's good for our state, it's good for our mental health,” he said.

He said creating a culture of community service will help the state grow, and is an important part of Utah’s bid to host the Olympic Games again, “One of the defining moments of the 2002 Olympics was the incredible amount of volunteers that stepped forward, we needed over 20,000 volunteers, and we had over 60,000 volunteers apply. And we're going to need you again.”

Cox also voiced his support for Speaker Brad Wilson’s bid for the U.S. Senate.

“Speaker Wilson is not just a great human being but an incredible public servant. If we had 100 Brad Wilsons in the Senate, and 435 in the House, our country would be in a much better place,” Cox said.

The governor also spoke about Utah’s chances of securing a Major League Baseball team, “I think we are a state that will support Major League Baseball, we have a location in place we have we have a potential ownership group in place. All of those things put us far ahead of any other state right now.”

He said Utah’s growing population and economy make it an ideal market for MB expansion.