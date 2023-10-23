Center Street businesses and Logan City form group to organize downtown events

Making their debut with this year’s Giant Pumpkin Festival, a new group of local business owners have come together to organize and host events in downtown Logan.

Logan City was a sponsor of the Pumpkin Festival and plans to sponsor future events organized by the group along with The Cache Valley Visitors Bureau and Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The businesses involved all sit in the Logan Center Street Historic District. Events organized by the group will be held on historic Center Street, but will coincide with events hosted in the new Carol and Jim Laub Plaza on Main Street.

Mark Anderson, co-owner of Anderson’s Seed and Garden, said the pumpkin festival was something they have always wanted to do and had been discussing for three years with the Utah Pumpkin Growers Association.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.