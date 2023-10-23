© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Monday PM headlines: Survey results show Utahns care about water, transit and housing

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published October 23, 2023 at 3:09 PM MDT
A landscape of Logan, Utah. There are trees and houses in the foreground and a mountain range in the background.
Anna Johnson
/
UPR
The surveys gathered data from Utahns across the state.

'Guiding Our Growth' survey details what Utahns think the state should do about growth

The Governor’s Office released results from its first-ever ‘Guiding Our Growth’ survey Thursday, detailing how Utah is growing and how the state should address issues related to housing, water, transportation and open space. Over 28,000 Utahns responded to the survey since Gov. Cox announced it in May.

The majority of Utahns surveyed want aggressive water conservation efforts and want expanded public transportation, as well as a variety of housing options at different price points.

Utah DWR warns of wildlife collisions

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources warned drivers to look out for deer on Utah highways. They said there is an increase in vehicle collisions with deer during the fall months, especially starting in November after daylight saving time ends.

Deer migrate in October and November and, with more people traveling after dark with the time change, collisions are more likely.

Drive alert, heed wildlife crossing signs and scan both sides of the road as you drive to avoid hitting an animal.

Utah News
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
See stories by Anna Johnson
