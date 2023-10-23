USU's Assistive Technology Lab creates solutions for accessibility problems

If you have a disability, getting around can be difficult and expensive. Utah State University's Assistive Technology Lab is working to make that easier.

“I've got power wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs. I've got rollators, shower chairs. I've even got pediatric wheelchairs,” said Brandon Griffin. He's a manufacturing technician at the lab.

“People in the community donate equipment to us, we look it over, we'll make sure it's working. If it's not working, we will take all of the parts off of it,” he said.

Workers and volunteers repair and rebuild wheelchairs, walkers and other tech for people with disabilities.

“We don't actually charge people to fix their equipment, we just use the parts we have in-house and fix it up,” he said.

Their funding comes from federal grants so they don’t charge for labor and since the parts are donated, you can get what you need for a fraction of the cost of buying new.

“You can buy everything in here for 25% market value. That one was probably maybe $3,000, I sell power wheelchairs in here for $250,” Griffin said.

If they don’t have a donated part, they can 3D print it instead.

“Right now we're printing some spacers for a teeny, tiny, basically infant-size power wheelchair,” he said.

“I love making things work,” Eric Larsen said. Larsen is a volunteer and client of the lab says he wishes more people knew about the lab.

Larsen said the custom parts technicians at the lab built him have changed his life.

“When I was going down the street, I always got wet from here down in the rain or the snow. Brandon helped build me an extension that just flips over so that it covers me and my dog. Man, it's like day and night. I mean, we don't have to worry about anything. I mean, we just get in and go," he said.

Larsen said getting involved with the program is rewarding and he encourages others to volunteer.