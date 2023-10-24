Tuesday AM headlines: Rocky Horror Show returns, 43-foot golden spike monument

Golden spike monument honoring transcontinental railroad arrives in Utah

A 43-foot golden spike monument arrived in Utah on Monday.

The 8,000-pound monument is a replica of the famous golden spike, which completed the last link in the transcontinental railroad in what would become the state of Utah. It was commissioned as a public art piece by the Golden Spike Foundation and features details about the inventors, laborers and technology that made the first transcontinental railroad possible.

The spike won’t be in public access until next year, when it will be permanently installed in Brigham City.

Mining blocks access for hikers to Willard Canyon

Willard Canyon will no longer be accessible to hikers due to mining.

Hiking at the trailhead has always technically trespassing, but it was never enforced. Recently, however, hikers discovered barbed wire fencing off access to the canyon as well as “no trespassing” signs. The property owners in the lower part of the land are now leasing to Granite Construction, which is expanding its intensive mining.

Willard City attempted to get legal access up the canyon, but the property owners weren’t willing. Willard is negotiating with Granite to see if the city can reap the benefits of the mining.

Rocky Horror Show returns to Pioneer Theater after decade-long hiatus

The Rocky Horror Show is returning to the Pioneer Theater after a 10-year hiatus.

The classic musical is celebrating its 50th anniversary with tickets through Halloween at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre in Salt Lake City. Unlike many musicals, audience members are encouraged to participate by yelling, throwing things and using a provided bag of props.

The show has a content advisory for “comic excess” violence, sexual themes and potentially offensive language. Children under five years old will not be admitted.

You can find more information about the show on their website, as well as purchase tickets.