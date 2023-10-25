© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle, Behind the Headlines and Jazz Time continue on UPR

Utah Public Radio | By Tom Williams
Published October 25, 2023 at 4:08 PM MDT
A close-up of an "on air" sign.

With the recent unfortunate demise of KCPW, you may be wondering about the future of the programs UPR and KCPW partnered to produce and broadcast. There will be no changes to these programs on Utah Public Radio.

UPR will continue to air Behind the Headlines, Both Sides of the Aisle and Jazz Time with Steve Williams at their regular times on Utah Public Radio:

  • Behind the Headlines on Fridays at 9:00 a.m. and repeated at 7:00 p.m.
  • Both Sides of the Aisle on Thursdays at 10:00 a.m.
  • Jazz Time with Steve Williams on Sundays from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Thank you so much for your continued support for these programs and for Utah Public Radio. Tune in here at upr.org or on the UPR app.

