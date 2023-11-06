Monday PM headlines: New technology will help patients avoid surgery

New technology helps patients avoid excess surgery

Surgeons at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital were the first to successfully implant new technology that will help patients with fluid buildup in their brains avoid excess procedures.

Intermountain Health said the ReFlow device keeps brain shunts in place and prevents them from becoming clogged. They said this new technology is safer for patients, will decrease the number of surgeries they require and will reduce the cost of care.

FDA recalls applesauce pouches while investigating for lead contamination

Several brands of applesauce pouches have been recalled after the Food and Drug Administration said they may contain elevated lead levels.

The FDA said they are investigating WanaBana and Schnucks brand apple cinnamon-flavored applesauce packages and some Weis brand cinnamon-flavored pouches. They said customers should discard recalled pouches and if you suspect a child may have been exposed to lead, to contact a healthcare provider.

Fewer Utahns are going without food since 2020

Data from the US Department of Agriculture suggests the average number of food-insecure households in Utah has fallen since 2020.

The data says 10.7% of Utah households couldn’t get enough food for one or more of its members between 2020 and 2022. Between 2019 and 2021, it was 11.2%.

The USDA says Utah falls just below the national average.

