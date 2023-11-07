Utah 4-H receives grant from Google to expand computer science classes

It’s a familiar atmosphere in schools nowadays: rows of children seated in front of laptops and learning the basics of computer science and taking their first steps toward learning to code and building computer programs of their own.

On Monday, both students and adults were on hand in Kaysville as Google announced a new $80,000 grant to Utah 4-H that will help expand computer science education for kids all across the state. Utah is one of four states in the country that offers this type of curriculum through 4-H, according to Google public affairs manager MJ Henshaw.

“So today, what we're doing is we're celebrating kind of Utah's leadership in that role, but we're also announcing a new $80,000 grant to Utah for age to continue to build out these resources, not only on that program, but kind of the different curriculum that they're building out in the state of Utah, that reaches kids all the way from, you know, Cache Valley down to Blanding," Henshaw said Monday.

During the event, Google and 4-H representatives played a video recorded by Utah U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, who was not able to attend. Moore said in the video that every industry needs workers with strong computer skills, not just those in tech.

“Every industry, from agriculture to healthcare to retail, is in need of workers in STEM," Moore said in the video. "This is why programs like those offered by 4-H and Google are so important. Students who learn basic coding and technology problem solving are given a competitive edge in the job market, and their opportunities are multiplied.”

He added the grant will allow around 5,000 students across Utah to have access to computer science training programs, including those in more rural areas of the state.

“Equipping the next generation with computer science knowledge and skills is key to a successful future for Utah and America at large," Moore said.

After the speeches, a few dozen students began typing away at their laptops, building their own animations and code, all while learning skills they could carry with them for life.