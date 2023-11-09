Thursday AM headlines: USU awards first medical interpretation certificates

New art piece unveiled for Salt Lake City Airport

On Wednesday, Salt Lake City leaders and airport officials gathered to formally dedicate a new piece of art at the entrance of the Salt Lake City Airport. “The Peaks” is a 75-ton art feature paying homage to Utah’s mountains. It is placed on the road leading people from the airport into Salt Lake City.

The feature has five peaks made from weathered Corten steel and reaches as high as 90 feet tall. The artwork is meant to symbolize the state’s five Native American tribes and the five elements of the natural world: air, earth, fire, space and water.

The piece also includes a glass orb that points to Utah’s location on a globe as well as giant block letters spelling out “SLC.” There is also a light feature that illuminates the peaks at night, too.



USU awards first medical interpretation certificates

Utah State University honored the recipients of certificates of completion in medical interpretation in a reception on Oct. 28. Twelve Spanish-speaking students completed the free eight-week course in medical interpretation from the university.

This course was provided through a new “Bridging the Gap” interpreter training program at USU. These 12 students were the first group to complete the program.

The program started this summer and offers courses to both USU students and community members. The next enrollment section will open enrollment on Nov. 13 and will be open to 40 students.

This program is meant to help fill the need for translators, and will also help community members and USU students get jobs in the medical field.