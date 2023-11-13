© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Diwali celebrations help people find light in their lives

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published November 13, 2023 at 3:36 PM MST
Two women dancing while holding candles at a Diwali celebration.
Anna Johnson
/
UPR
Dancers like these took to the stage to entertain the crowd and bring a little bit of India to Logan, Utah.

Drumming, singing and dancing all marked this year’s celebration of Diwali at Utah State University.

“Some people like to say it’s a Christmas for Indians,” said DJ Biks. He came from Salt Lake City to play music from all over India to engage every community here.

“Different parts of India celebrate for different reasons. So we’re going to cover all of India because everybody celebrates Diwali. There are so many religions, they all celebrate for different reasons but it all ties in together,” he said.

Diwali is the Indian festival of lights. Aishwarya Korkode, president of the Indian Student Association at USU, said Diwali is an opportunity to bring light to your home and your community.

“The festival of lights basically is celebrating good over evil, knowledge over ignorance," she said. “Indian culture is such that it just embraces everybody, irrespective of anything. How wonderful it is to see not just Indians but people who are just interested in a celebration.”

Priya Khatri, a vendor showing her clothes from India, agreed. “It doesn’t matter that you’re Indian or you are with any other caste or religion. Go and celebrate Diwali and eat lots of Indian food and wear Indian clothes and dance to some kind of music," Khatri said.

Traditionally, people gather in their homes with friends and family and put a row of clay lamps outside their homes to celebrate.

A gathering like this one is one way people celebrate Diwali, but DJ Biks said the festival is more than just a party.

“The whole point of Diwali is not just to be celebrated with lights on the outside but also the inside. You want to awaken yourself and have a renewal," DJ Biks said.
Tags
Utah News UPRAnna JohnsonDiwaliArts and Culture
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
See stories by Anna Johnson
Related Content