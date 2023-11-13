Diwali celebrations help people find light in their lives

Drumming, singing and dancing all marked this year’s celebration of Diwali at Utah State University.

“Some people like to say it’s a Christmas for Indians,” said DJ Biks. He came from Salt Lake City to play music from all over India to engage every community here.

“Different parts of India celebrate for different reasons. So we’re going to cover all of India because everybody celebrates Diwali. There are so many religions, they all celebrate for different reasons but it all ties in together,” he said.

Diwali is the Indian festival of lights. Aishwarya Korkode, president of the Indian Student Association at USU, said Diwali is an opportunity to bring light to your home and your community.

“The festival of lights basically is celebrating good over evil, knowledge over ignorance," she said. “Indian culture is such that it just embraces everybody, irrespective of anything. How wonderful it is to see not just Indians but people who are just interested in a celebration.”

Priya Khatri, a vendor showing her clothes from India, agreed. “It doesn’t matter that you’re Indian or you are with any other caste or religion. Go and celebrate Diwali and eat lots of Indian food and wear Indian clothes and dance to some kind of music," Khatri said.

Traditionally, people gather in their homes with friends and family and put a row of clay lamps outside their homes to celebrate.

A gathering like this one is one way people celebrate Diwali, but DJ Biks said the festival is more than just a party.

“The whole point of Diwali is not just to be celebrated with lights on the outside but also the inside. You want to awaken yourself and have a renewal," DJ Biks said.