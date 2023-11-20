© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are working to get back on the air at KUSK 88.5 in Vernal. In the meantime, listen here or on the UPR app.

Monday PM headlines: University of Utah to hold presidential debate

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published November 20, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST
A statue of a red letter "U" on the campus of the University of Utah.
Daderot
/
Wikipedia Commons
The debate will be held at Kingsbury Hall on the University of Utah's campus.

University of Utah to hold third and final presidential debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday the University of Utah will host the third and final presidential debate of the 2024 campaign.

The commission said the debate will take place on Oct. 9 between the leading candidates for the office of president of the U.S. The debate will take place at Kingsbury Hall on the university’s campus.

Utahns to vote in special election for Utah's 2nd Congressional District

While many Utahns are preparing for Thanksgiving, voters in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District are getting ready to head to the polls for a special election.

Republican Celeste Maloy and Democrat Kathleen Riebe are the two major parties’ nominees to fill the seat of former U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart who stepped down earlier this fall. They’ll compete Tuesday against five additional candidates, including two independents.

Hunt for your own 2024 Thanksgiving turkey

Instead of heading to the supermarket to pick up your Thanksgiving turkey next year, you could go hunt for your own.

Applications for Utah’s 2024 spring limited-entry turkey hunting season open Dec. 12. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources said there are between 25,000 and 30,000 wild turkeys in Utah and the spring turkey hunt is a great opportunity to get your own locally sourced turkey for next Thanksgiving.
Tags
Utah News UPRAnna Johnson
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
See stories by Anna Johnson
Related Content