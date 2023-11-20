Monday PM headlines: University of Utah to hold presidential debate

University of Utah to hold third and final presidential debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday the University of Utah will host the third and final presidential debate of the 2024 campaign.

The commission said the debate will take place on Oct. 9 between the leading candidates for the office of president of the U.S. The debate will take place at Kingsbury Hall on the university’s campus.



Utahns to vote in special election for Utah's 2nd Congressional District

While many Utahns are preparing for Thanksgiving, voters in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District are getting ready to head to the polls for a special election.

Republican Celeste Maloy and Democrat Kathleen Riebe are the two major parties’ nominees to fill the seat of former U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart who stepped down earlier this fall. They’ll compete Tuesday against five additional candidates, including two independents.

Hunt for your own 2024 Thanksgiving turkey

Instead of heading to the supermarket to pick up your Thanksgiving turkey next year, you could go hunt for your own.

Applications for Utah’s 2024 spring limited-entry turkey hunting season open Dec. 12. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources said there are between 25,000 and 30,000 wild turkeys in Utah and the spring turkey hunt is a great opportunity to get your own locally sourced turkey for next Thanksgiving.